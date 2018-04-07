BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Rory McIlroy makes 'beautiful' birdies at third, fourth & sixth

  • From the section Golf

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy starts round three at the Masters with "beautiful" birdies at the third, fourth & sixth holes to move to seven under par.

MORE: Live video, radio & text coverage of day three at Augusta

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Available to UK users only.

