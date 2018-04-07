BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Rory McIlroy makes 'beautiful' birdies at third, fourth & sixth
McIlory sinks three 'beautiful' birdies
- From the section Golf
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy starts round three at the Masters with "beautiful" birdies at the third, fourth & sixth holes to move to seven under par.
