BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Rory McIlroy chips in for a stunning eagle in third round
Watch: McIlroy 'roaring' after stunning chip for eagle
- From the section Golf
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy chips in for a stunning eagle on the eighth hole to move to nine under par on day three of the Masters at Augusta.
