BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Patrick Reed shoots two incredible eagles to extend outright lead

Watch: 'Bewitched' Reed eagles 13th & 15th

Patrick Reed eagles both the thirteenth and fifteenth holes to strengthen his position at the top of the leaderboard on day three of the Masters at Augusta.

