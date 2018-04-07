BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed feature in best shots of day three

Outrageous eagles & cheeky chips in best shots of day three

  • From the section Golf

Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and leader Patrick Reed feature in the best shots of day three of the Masters at Augusta.

WATCH MORE: Fleetwood & Fowler feature in best Masters shots

READ: Grand Slam chasing McIlroy three off Masters lead

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Available to UK users only.

