Masters 2018: Patrick Reed wins at Augusta for first major title

Masters final leaderboard -15 P Reed (US); -14 R Fowler (US); -13 J Spieth (US); -11 J Rahm (Sp); -9 C Smith (Aus), B Watson (US), H Stenson (Swe), R McIlroy (NI); -8 M Leishman (Aus); -7 T Finau (US), D Johnson (US) Selected others: -5 P Casey (Eng); -4 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Thomas (US); +1 T Woods(US); +2 P Mickelson (US); +3 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); +4 T Hatton (Eng), I Poulter (Eng)

Patrick Reed defied fellow Americans Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to claim his first major title with a one-shot win at the Masters at Augusta.

The world number 24, who had led since the second round, led Rory McIlroy by three shots overnight.

McIlroy, chasing his first Green Jacket to complete the Grand Slam, faded with a two-over 74, while Reed parred the last to shoot 71 and win on 15 under.

Fowler (67) ended second, one ahead of Spieth, who had nine birdies in a 64.

The scene was set for a classic duel between the final pair, Reed and McIlroy, with expectations for a repeat of their epic match at the 2016 Ryder Cup, which the American shaded by one hole.

But McIlroy, who surged into contention with a bogey-free 65 on Saturday, cut a disconsolate figure in dropping five shots and was the only one of the top 16 finishers to return an over par final round.

For McIlroy, although it was not the collapse of his 2011 when he squandered a four-shot lead with a final round of 80, he was unable to produce his sparkling best and made only one birdie in the closing 14 holes.

Reed is the ninth first-time major winner in the last 12 Masters and all four major championships are now held by Americans - Spieth won last year's Open, Brooks Koepka the US Open and Justin Thomas the PGA Championship.

Reed relentless as McIlroy fades

Both Reed and McIlroy hit errant drives at the opening hole, but while Reed dropped a shot McIlroy saved his par.

They could have been level at the second when McIlroy hit a majestic second to four feet at the par five and Reed found the bunker.

But McIlroy missed his eagle chance and then missed the green at the third to drop a shot, while Reed rattled in a putt from the fringes of the green for a birdie to regain his three-shot advantage.

Another imperious iron shot from McIlroy set up a birdie at the short fourth but he missed another short putt at the next to fall three shots back again.

Spieth and Fowler charge into contention

Spieth, who had five birdies in his opening nine holes, claimed sole possession of second place on 11 under when he holed from off the green at the 12th, while McIlroy was dropping a shot at the eighth.

The Texan almost followed it with an eagle at the par-five 13th after a superb iron to 12 feet from the pine straw but his putt stayed right and he tapped in for birdie.

Reed moved two clear again when he rolled in a 22-foot birdie putt from the back of the 12th green but Spieth was soon tied at the top, with birdies on the 15th and 16th - the latter a 33-foot putt.

However, Reed regained the lead with a birdie from eight feet at the 14th.

Spieth needed a par at the last to equal the course record but his final drive clipped a tree and went only 177 yards, leaving him 267 to the green, which took him another two shots.

He then missed an eight-foot par putt to set the clubhouse target at 13 under.

Fowler, playing in the penultimate group and like Reed searching for a first major, came closest to usurping his compatriot, with six birdies in his final 11 holes.

While the crowd were captivated by the thrilling charge from Spieth, the slightly-built 29-year-old Fowler, who was five off the lead going into the final round, quietly moved up the leaderboard.

Birdie on the 12th, 13th and 15th holes pushed him to 13 under.

The world number nine, who added second place at the Masters to runner-up finishes at the US Open and The Open, sent his approach to seven feet for a birdie at the last to set the clubhouse target, but Reed, who played the final seven holes in two under, calmly negotiated the 18th to take the coveted Green Jacket.

Rose leads English challenge

Justin Rose conceded he had "a nearly week" after finishing as the leading Englishman, making six birdies in a final round 69 to tie for 12th.

He told BBC Sport: "I got some momentum going and saw some signs I was going to make some putts but at Augusta if you're one or two yards out you go from hero to zero.

"I find it amazing that the winner normally comes out of the last group because I think it's a golf course where a huge comeback is possible."

Paul Casey was also in sight of the Augusta National course record of 63, jointly held by Nick Price (1986) and Greg Norman (1996).

The 40-year-old, who won the Valspar Championship last month, played his first 15 holes in nine under and needed one more birdie in the final three holes but he bogeyed the last two for a 65 and finished in a share of 15th.

Tommy Fleetwood bogeyed two of the final four holes for a 74 and finished joint 17th with PGA champion and world number two Justin Thomas on four under.

Matt Fitzpatrick had two double bogeys in a 75 and share of 38th at three over.

Ian Poulter, who won last week in Houston to earn his place at Augusta, had seven birdies in a closing 69 and finished four over alongside Tyrrell Hatton, who had six birdies in his 70 to compensate for a double bogey at the 15th.

More to follow.