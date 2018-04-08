BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Charley Hoffman sinks a stunning hole-in-one on the sixteenth hole

'He likes it!' Hoffman's stunning hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf

American Charley Hoffman hits the 20th hole-in-one on the 16th in Masters history to take him him to six under par on the final day at Augusta.

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH MORE: Spieth closes on Reed with sixth brilliant birdie

Available to UK users only.

Masters 2018

Video

'He likes it!' Hoffman's stunning hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Why I'm a 'walking miracle' - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Unprepared' Poulter has 'zero expectations'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Masters could be one for the ages - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy aims to smile his way to Masters success

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories