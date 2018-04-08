BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Charley Hoffman sinks a stunning hole-in-one on the sixteenth hole
'He likes it!' Hoffman's stunning hole-in-one
- From the section Golf
American Charley Hoffman hits the 20th hole-in-one on the 16th in Masters history to take him him to six under par on the final day at Augusta.
