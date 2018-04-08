BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth's momentum builds with a birdie at twelve

Spieth closes on Reed with sixth brilliant birdie

  • From the section Golf

Former Masters winner Jordan Spieth closes on leader Patrick Reed, after posting six birdies without a single blemish through the opening twelve holes.

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH MORE: Charley Hoffman's stunning hole-in-one

Available to UK users only.



