RBC Heritage: Ian Poulter one shot off lead after second round

Poulter carded seven birdies and no bogeys as he climbed the leaderboard in Harbour Town

RBC Heritage second round leaderboard -10 B DeChambeau; -9 I Poulter (Eng), K Si-woo (Kor); -8 C Hadley, B Snedeker (US), L List (US), R Sabbatini (SA); -7 B Horschel (US), C Howell, B Haas (US), D Lee (NZ), Pan C.T (Tpe) Selected others: -6 M Laird (Sco); -4 D Johnson (US); -2 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); Level R Knox (Sco), G McDowell (NI); +1 L Donald (Eng)

Ian Poulter moved one shot off the lead at the RBC Heritage after shooting a seven-under-par 64 in the second round.

The Englishman, level with Kim Si-woo of South Korea on nine under par overall, trails American Bryson DeChambeau, who also carded a 64.

Poulter was tied for 20th after Thursday's opening round, but seven birdies helped him climb the leaderboard in Harbour Town.

Overnight leader Rory Sabbatini of South Africa fell back to joint fourth.

He followed his opening round of 64 with a one-over-par 70, while world number one Dustin Johnson is tied for 26th after shooting a two-under-par 69.