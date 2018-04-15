RBC Heritage: Ian Poulter fades on last day as Satoshi Kodaira wins

England's Ian Poulter won the Houston Open earlier in April

RBC Heritage final leaderboard -12 S Kodaira (Jap), K Si-woo (Kor); -11 B DeChambeau (US), L List (US); -10 B Horschel (US), W Simpson (US); -9 B-Hun An (Kor), P Cantlay (US), B Haas (US), C Hadley (US), K Kisner (US), I Poulter (Eng), K Streelman (US) Selected others: -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -5 M Laird (Sco); -4 R Knox (Sco); E G McDowell (NI) Full leaderboard

Japan's Satoshi Kodaira birdied the third play-off hole to win the RBC Heritage in South Carolina as England's Ian Poulter faded on the final day.

Poulter held a one-shot lead going into Sunday but five bogeys on the back nine led to a final-round 75.

Kodaira shot a five-under-par 66 to force a play-off against South Korea's Kim Si-woo, and both players parred the 18th hole.

However, Kodaira went on to claim his first US PGA Tour victory.

Poulter had hopes of winning his second title of the month after his victory at the Houston Open, but he could not hold onto his lead at the end of his sixth consecutive week of playing.

The 42-year-old was one stroke behind Kim after the ninth hole, but he ultimately finished five over par.