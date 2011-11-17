Kat Driscoll: Britain's least-known world number one?

Trampoline World Championships

Venue: National Indoor Arena, Birmingham Date: 17-20 November 2011 Coverage: BBC Red Button and online. Friday - team finals, 1825-2100 GMT. Saturday - 1755-2120 including men's individual final from 2020. Sunday - 1355-1725 including women's individual final from 1625 Twitter: Follow BBC Sport's Ollie Williams on Twitter - @BBCSport_Ollie - for updates.

Media playback is not supported on this device Meet Britain's least-known world number one: Kat Driscoll

Kat Driscoll is Great Britain's secret world number one.

The 25-year-old competes in her home World Championships in Birmingham this week as the leading female trampolinist on the planet. Don't pretend you knew that.

Trampoline is a sport at which Britain very quietly succeeds, with three women in the world's top 10 and men ranked 12th and 18th.

"I kind of like that I'm probably one of the least-known number ones," says Driscoll at the Washington Leisure Centre in Tyne and Wear, where she trains.

KAT DRISCOLL Born 13 March 1986 , grew up in Kent, moved to Tyne & Wear aged 18

, grew up in Kent, moved to Tyne & Wear aged 18 Leads individual world rankings in women's trampoline and won 2011 World Cup series

in women's trampoline and won 2011 World Cup series Tops synchro world rankings - non-Olympic - alongside team-mate Amanda Parker

- non-Olympic - alongside team-mate Amanda Parker Worked full-time until February 2010 (for HSBC) alongside training, now full-time trampolinist with funding from UK Sport

until February 2010 (for HSBC) alongside training, now full-time trampolinist with funding from UK Sport Trains six days a week for three hours each day, with six hours of training on Saturdays Follow BBC Sport's Ollie Williams on Twitter at Trampoline Worlds

"It's off the radar but that's good for us. We get on with what we do. Having the press write about you doesn't always make you any better and, regardless of whether people know about trampolining, we're still going out and getting the results.

"It's picking up - people are starting to realise - and it's up to us to change how the media see us."

Reaching the final eight inside the National Indoor Arena this week will be enough to earn a place at the Olympic Games and, if a Briton wins an individual world title, it will be the first in Driscoll's lifetime. The last was Susan Shotton in 1984, well before trampoline made its Olympic debut at the Sydney 2000 Games.

Driscoll is the most likely to break that 27-year duck but she believes her three team-mates - Laura Gallagher, Bryony Page and Emma Smith - stand a similar chance.

"Mentally, I feel amazing. I've had such a great year. Since the season started I've progressively got better and better," says Driscoll, whose husband, former GB trampolinist Gary Short, coaches at the same Washington club.

"It's hard to say, 'I couldn't be in better shape, although at the moment I feel in a really good place. But there's a group of us, it's not just me producing. There are other girls out there getting medals."

The Washington Leisure Centre is as anonymous a building as you will find in Olympic sport. Inside, heading left past reception and down two flights of rust-brown stairs, the boisterous atmosphere of Driscoll's club transforms that impression.

She trains with a gaggle of Geordie teenagers, promising trampolinists in their own right, who come from school to dance, sing and tumble their way through training six days a week.

[We do trampoline] because we love Kat. We just love Kat. It's the only reason Georgia Lynn Clubmate of Driscoll's at Washington

Driscoll is a role model, mother and big sister to the group.

"It's gone really quiet now," she notices as she begins a TV interview. A few of the girls are lurking behind the camera. "You lot," she hisses with a glint in the eye, "go over there. Now. Move."

Driscoll sighs and smiles. "Some days, they drive me insane. Other days, they keep me sane. I come into the gym and have an absolute blast every training session.

"My husband is a coach at the club and they've known us since we were getting together, then we bought a house and got engaged. A lot of the kids from the club were at our wedding and one was a bridesmaid. They all came to the church to watch us get married.

REACHING THE GAMES A maximum of two men and two women per nation can qualify for the Olympic trampoline competition

for the Olympic trampoline competition This week's World Championships are the first chance to qualify. Anyone who reaches an individual trampoline world final will be selected

are the first chance to qualify. Anyone who reaches an individual trampoline world final will be selected There is a second chance to qualify at January's Olympic test event and the International Gymnastics Federation can issue invitational places

and the International Gymnastics Federation can issue invitational places Britain's best result to date in Olympic trampoline was sixth for Lee Brearley in the men's event in Sydney

"We do a lot of stuff outside the sport together, going bowling or going out for people's birthdays. In the school holidays their parents say: 'Look, I'm at work, will you take the kids out and do something?'

"They appreciate what I do and support me, so that helps me. I need to love the sport and they prove to me why the sport's so much fun."

Driscoll knows her young apprentices' ages and achievements by heart and, when the camera wends its inevitable way to them, the praise they reserve for her is effusive.

"Kat's an amazing person to train with. She's going to do awesome in Worlds," says 15-year-old Georgia Lynn. When asked why she does trampoline, lightning-fast she wisecracks: "Because we love Kat. We just love Kat. It's the only reason."

That affection is palpable, as is the effect it has on Driscoll. The sport loves her and that is paying off in the world rankings. Most of her clubmates and their families have travelled to Birmingham, hoping to see her enter her home Olympic year as the new world champion.

"It's going to be hard to stay the world number one but it's what I do the sport for," says Driscoll. "This year has been my year.

"I don't think I could ever leave trampolining behind. Ultimately, I'd love to have my own centre and run that. For now, I want to just keep doing it, and keep doing it, and keep doing it."