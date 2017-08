Gymnast Louis Smith expresses his disappointment for team-mate Dan Keatings who failed to make the team.

Keatings, a 2009 world silver medallist, has been dropped from the men's squad.

Smith won bronze in Beijing and says it is a "massive honour" to compete in a home games as he heads to London as one of Team GB's best hope of a gold in the gymnastics.

