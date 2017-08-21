FIG trampoline World Cup: Britain's Nathan Bailey wins silver in Minsk

From the section

Nathan Bailey came ninth at the Rio Oympics in 2016

Britain's Nathan Bailey has won individual silver at the FIG trampoline World Cup in Minsk, behind Olympic champion Uladzislau Hancharou.

Two-time British champion Bailey, 24, who scored 59.165, was narrowly beaten by the Belarusian home favourite Hancharou, who took gold with 60.755.

Bailey and Luke Strong also came fifth in the synchronized final.

It was Bailey's first international competition since finishing ninth at the Rio Olympics last year.