World Gymnastics Championships: Olympic champion Max Whitlock leads GB team

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock and Rio bronze medallist Amy Tinkler will lead the British team at the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal in October.

It will be Whitlock's first competition since the Rio Olympics last year.

Whitlock, 24, will be joined in the men's team in Canada by Rio high-bar bronze medallist Nile Wilson.

"I'm happy with the upgrades I've made to my routine and the level I will now be going in at," Whitlock said.

European all-around silver medallist James Hall, British all-around champion Joe Fraser, European rings bronze medallist Courtney Tulloch and London 2012 bronze medal winner Dan Purvis make up the men's team for the championships from October 2-8.

Olympic floor bronze medallist Tinkler, 17, Britain's youngest-ever medal winner at Rio, has been named in the women's team.

She will be joined by four-time Commonwealth Games champion Claudia Fragapane, 2017 British all-around silver medallist Alice Kinsella and fourth-placed Georgia-Mae Fenton to complete the women's team.

Whitlock, who won pommel horse gold in Glasgow two years ago, said: "I am trying not to think about going in there to defend my title because I want to keep the pressure off as much as possible."