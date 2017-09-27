Gymnastics World Championships: BBC coverage times
|Gymnastics World Championships
|Venue: Montreal, Canada Dates: 2-8 October
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app
BBC Sport will bring you live coverage and highlights from the 2017 Gymnastics World Championships at the Montreal Olympic Stadium in Canada.
Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock makes his return to international action as part of the British team. He is joined in the men's squad by Rio high bar bronze medallist Nile Wilson, British all-around champion Joe Fraser, European rings silver medallist Courtney Tulloch, London 2012 bronze medal winner Dan Purvis, and European all-around bronze medallist James Hall.
The women's team features Olympic floor bronze medallist Amy Tinkler, four-time Commonwealth Games champion Claudia Fragapane, Georgia-Mae Fenton - who was fourth in the all-around at the British Championships, and British all-around silver medallist Alice Kinsella.
Live coverage starts on Thursday, 5 October with the men's individual all-around final.
BBC coverage times
Times are BST and subject to late changes.
Thursday, 5 October
00:15-03:00, BBC Two
Events: Men's individual all-around final
Friday, 6 October
13:45-15:15, BBC Two
00:05-03:00, BBC Two
Events: Women's individual all-around final.
Saturday, 7 October
13:15-14:45, BBC One
17:50-22:00, BBC Red Button and online
Events: Apparatus finals - men's floor, pommel and rings and women's vault and bars.
Sunday, 8 October
15:00-17:00, BBC Two
17:50-22:05, BBC Red Button and online
Events: Apparatus finals - men's vault, parallel bars and high bar and women's beam and floor.