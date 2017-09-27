Gymnastics World Championships: BBC coverage times

From the section

Britain's Max Whitlock won pommel horse gold at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow

Gymnastics World Championships Venue: Montreal, Canada Dates: 2-8 October Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage and highlights from the 2017 Gymnastics World Championships at the Montreal Olympic Stadium in Canada.

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock makes his return to international action as part of the British team. He is joined in the men's squad by Rio high bar bronze medallist Nile Wilson, British all-around champion Joe Fraser, European rings silver medallist Courtney Tulloch, London 2012 bronze medal winner Dan Purvis, and European all-around bronze medallist James Hall.

The women's team features Olympic floor bronze medallist Amy Tinkler, four-time Commonwealth Games champion Claudia Fragapane, Georgia-Mae Fenton - who was fourth in the all-around at the British Championships, and British all-around silver medallist Alice Kinsella.

Live coverage starts on Thursday, 5 October with the men's individual all-around final.

BBC coverage times

Times are BST and subject to late changes.

Thursday, 5 October

00:15-03:00, BBC Two

Events: Men's individual all-around final

Friday, 6 October

13:45-15:15, BBC Two

00:05-03:00, BBC Two

Events: Women's individual all-around final.

Saturday, 7 October

13:15-14:45, BBC One

17:50-22:00, BBC Red Button and online

Events: Apparatus finals - men's floor, pommel and rings and women's vault and bars.

Sunday, 8 October

15:00-17:00, BBC Two

17:50-22:05, BBC Red Button and online

Events: Apparatus finals - men's vault, parallel bars and high bar and women's beam and floor.