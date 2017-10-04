World Gymnastics Championships: GB women make strong starts in Montreal

Amy Tinkler won Olympic bronze on the floor at Rio 2016

World Gymnastics Championships Venue: Montreal, Canada Date: 2-8 October

Great Britain's women gave strong performances to leave them well placed to secure finals spots at the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal.

Olympic floor bronze medallist Amy Tinkler only recently returned to training after injury and has been suffering with a cold.

But the 17-year-old looks likely to make the all-around final.

Claudia Fragapane scored well on the floor, while Georgia-Mae Fenton performed well on uneven bars.

Both look good for those finals but as they were taking part in the first of five qualifying subdivisions, the British women must wait more than 24 hours to find out if they have made the cut.

Alice Kinsella's place is less certain after her all-around score of 51.365.

However, Tinkler's all-around total of 52.831, despite a fall on uneven bars, puts her well in contention to make the top 24 gymnasts for Friday's all-around final.

"I'm absolutely buzzing with my performance," Tinkler told BBC Sport.

"I only started back training seven weeks ago after an ankle operation and I've been ill this week with a cold.

"I did have a fall on bars but hopefully I can correct that."

Claudia Fragapane was part of the Great Britain team who finished fifth in the team event at Rio 2016

Wobbles from Fragapane on the beam all but ended her chances of reaching that final but 13.933 on the floor is likely to be enough to make that final.

"I was so happy after floor. I just need to go out there and do the best routine that I could," said the 19-year-old.

"I can still improve on that and if I make the final I'd be really, really happy because I just missed out at the Olympics last year."

In their senior World Championships debut, 16-year-olds Kinsella and Fenton both gave confident displays.

While Kinsella faces a nervy wait to see if her total will take her into the all-around final, Fenton should qualify for the bars final after scoring an impressive 14.533.

"I'm really pleased with that score. I was quite surprised at how relaxed I was," said Fenton.

"Obviously there's pressure when you're doing just one piece - but I think I handled that."

Men's places confirmed

Earlier, finals places were confirmed for Max Whitlock (pommel), Courtney Tulloch (rings) and Nile Wilson (all-around) as men's qualifying was concluded.

Olympic champion Whitlock topped the pommel horse qualifying with 15.3 as he looks to defend his world title on Saturday.

Tulloch will aim to be the first British gymnast to win a medal in a world rings final, which is also on Saturday.

And Wilson will take part in Thursday's all-around final, although he was just squeezed out of the high bar final - the apparatus in which he won Olympic bronze last year.