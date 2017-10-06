BBC Sport - World Gymnastics Championships: Drama in all-around final as China beat Russia to gold

Drama in all-around final as China beat Russia to gold

China's Xiao Ruoteng wins gold in a dramatic finale to the men's all-around final after Russian David Belyavskiy falls on the high bar to miss out on top spot.

Xiao's countryman Lin Chaopan claims silver, Kenzo Shirai of Japan is third and Britain's Nile Wilson finishes sixth with a score of 85.332.

Watch highlights of the men's all-around finals on BBC Two and this website at 13:45 BST, Friday, 6 October.

WATCH MORE: Tinkler starts strongly in World Championships

Available to UK users only.

