China's Xiao Ruoteng wins gold in a dramatic finale to the men's all-around final after Russian David Belyavskiy falls on the high bar to miss out on top spot.

Xiao's countryman Lin Chaopan claims silver, Kenzo Shirai of Japan is third and Britain's Nile Wilson finishes sixth with a score of 85.332.

Watch highlights of the men's all-around finals on BBC Two and this website at 13:45 BST, Friday, 6 October.

