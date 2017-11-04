Watch the Trampoline World Championships on the BBC
-
- From the section Gymnastics
Great Britain's trampolining and tumbling squad will head to the Bulgarian capital Sofia for the 2017 World Championships from the 9-13 November, and BBC Sport will be covering the action.
Trampolining is an Olympic sport, and double Olympian Kat Driscoll will the spearhead the GB women's team, alongside newly crowned British champion Laura Gallagher and Isabelle Songhurst.
In the men's event, Britain will be represented by Rio Olympian Nathan Bailey and 2017 national champion Luke Strong.
Friday, 10 November
16:00-19:20 - IPTV
Saturday, 11 November
13:00-17:05 - Red Button
Sunday, 12 November
11:30-15:40 - IPTV
Monday 13 November
16:00-19:20 IPTV