Aly Raisman latest USA gymnast to accuse Larry Nassar of abuse

Media playback is not supported on this device Gymnast Aly Raisman speaks up against former team doctor

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Aly Raisman is the latest member of the United States' London 2012 gymnastics squad to accuse former team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

Last month, McKayla Maroney said she was abused over a seven-year period.

Nassar is in prison awaiting trial in Michigan on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges and earlier this year admitted possessing child abuse images.

"I am angry. I'm really upset," said Raisman, who was team captain in 2012.

Raisman won team and floor gold in London and team gold at the 2016 Rio Games. She also has two Olympic silver medals and one bronze from those Games.

Thee 23-year-old was first treated by Nassar when she was 15.

Speaking to CBS News' 60 Minutes, she added: "When I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this."

More than 130 women have filed civil lawsuits against Nassar, alleging he abused them under the guise of treatment.

The doctor, who is in his fifties, spent almost three decades working with USA Gymnastics and was involved with the team at four Olympic Games. He has denied the abuse claims.

USA Gymnastics president and chief executive chief Steve Penny resigned over the issue.

The governing body, which this week announced Kerry Perry as its new president and chief executive, commended Raisman for coming forward.

"We are appalled by the conduct of which Nassar is accused, and we are very sorry that any athlete has been harmed during her or his gymnastics career," said USA Gymnastics.

"Aly's passion and concern for athlete safety is shared by USA Gymnastics."