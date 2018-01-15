Simone Biles: Larry Nassar abused me, says four-time Olympic champion

From the section

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles says she was sexually abused by former Team USA gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar is serving a 60-year jail sentence for having child sex abuse images on his computer.

He is also awaiting sentence after admitting assaulting female gymnasts.

Biles, 20, who is training for Tokyo 2020, said: "I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused."

More to follow.