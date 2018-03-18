2018 Gymnastics World Cup: BBC TV & online coverage times

James Hall won a bronze medal at last year's European Championships

The 2018 Gymnastics World Cup heads to Birmingham's Arena on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 March.

In preparation for the Commonwealth Games in Australia next month, the best gymnasts from around the world will compete over two days of all-around competition.

European all-around medallist James Hall and women's European all-around champion Ellie Downie will be among the athletes flying the flag for Great Britain.

You can watch live coverage on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

If you miss any of the action, tune into BBC One on Saturday 24 March to see the highlights.

BBC coverage

Wednesday, 21 March

19:00-21:00 - BBC Red Button and online

Thursday, 22 March

19:00-21:00 - BBC Red Button and online

Saturday, 24 March

Highlights

14:05-15:50 - BBC One

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.