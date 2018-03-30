Commonwealth Games: Charlie Fellows 'lied to' after British Gymnastics snub

Charlie Fellows had planned to retire after the British Championships earlier this month

Charlie Fellows says she has been "lied to and let down" after failing to be called into England's Commonwealth Games squad.

Fellows, 21, postponed plans to retire in the hope of going to the Games, which start in Australia next week.

She says she was told by British Gymnastics she would be considered for a call-up in the event of injury.

But after Amy Tinkler pulled out of the Games with an ankle injury, 15-year-old Taeja James was selected instead.

Four-time Commonwealth champion Claudia Fragapane has also been ruled out with a torn Achilles, while sisters Becky and Ellie Downie are not fit enough after having elbow and ankle surgery respectively last year.

Fellows finished third behind Kelly Simm and Tinkler in the all-around event at the 2018 British Championships earlier this month.

"To British Gymnastics, I'd just like to say thank you for ruining my retirement," she said.

"I know that I not only deserved but earned my place on the Commonwealth Games team.

"I've been lied to and let down by people I thought I could trust. I am honestly heartbroken."

James joins Simm, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Alice Kinsella and Lucy Stanhope - who replaced the injured Fragapane - in the England women's artistic team.

The Commonwealth Games take place on Australia's Gold Coast from 4 to 15 April.

Team England's gymnastics team leader Mike Weinstock, speaking when the initial team was announced last month, said: "We had some really strong competition for places on the England team.

"The team we have selected has a really good balance between youth and experience."