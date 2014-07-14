England new women's hockey coach to be named by September

England, ranked third in the world, won only one of five World Cup group games

England women's hockey team's new head coach will only take charge after this summer's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Jason Lee left the position "by mutual consent" last month following England's worst ever World Cup finish of 11th.

England Hockey performance director Danny Kerry, who is in temporary charge, told BBC Sport that the team "was in a strange place".

Speaking after England's London Cup win, he said the plan was to appoint Lee's permanent successor by September.

Kerry added: "We've really tried to build a good atmosphere and sense of togetherness through sheer hard work."

England bounced back from a dismal World Cup, where they finished 11th out of 12 countries, to win the London Cup with a 2-1 victory over South Africa.

But their poor World Cup showing could have consequences on funding from UK Sport.

"UK Sport is a no-compromise organisation," said Kerry.

"It was a milestone target for us, the World Cup, and we haven't hit it. I'm sure we'll have very long and tough conversations with them.

"I don't want to predict the outcome. We'll see what happens."