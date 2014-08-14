Ireland women hammer France 9-0 in Dublin series opener

Audrey O'Flynn scored four of Ireland's nine goals in Thursday's game

Ireland hammered France 9-0 in their opening match of a series of games also involved Spain which are taking place in Dublin over the next 10 days.

Audrey O'Flynn scored four goals from penalty corners for the Irish.

Aine Connery also hit two goals with Emma Smyth, Gillian Pinder and Katie Mullan also on target.

Spain beat France 9-2 in Wednesday's opening game and the hosts face the Spanish on Friday at the National Hockey Centre at UCD [18:00 BST].

That will be the final game in Series 1 before the action resumes with Series 2 on Saturday.

Games will then continue in Dublin until Saturday 24 August.