Ireland women edged out by Spain in latest Dublin match

Audrey O'Flynn scored four of Ireland's nine goals in Thursday's 9-0 win over France

Ireland's women were beaten 2-1 by Spain in the second match in a series of games also involving France in Dublin.

After hammering France 9-0 on Thursday, Ireland dominated possession against the Spaniards but were hit by two sucker punches in the second half.

Beatriz Perez put Spain ahead on 52 minutes with Berta Bonastre doubling the lead 10 minutes later.

Gillian Pinder pulled a goal back on 67 but the Spanish held on.

Spain play France again on Saturday [16:00 BST] at UCD's National Hockey Centre with Ireland facing the French on Sunday afternoon [16:00].

Games will then continue in Dublin until Saturday 24 August.