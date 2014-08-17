Ireland women hand out another hammering to French
Ireland's women handed out another hammering to France in Sunday's latest game in Dublin in the Three-Nations series also involving Spain.
The Irish routed France 9-0 on Thursday and it was almost the same result on Sunday as the home side won 8-0.
Katie Mullan and Chloe Brown both scored two goals while Megan Frazer, Naomi Carroll, Audrey O'Flynn and Aine Connery were also on target.
Ireland will face a more competitive game against Spain on Monday.
The Spanish defeated Ireland 2-1 on Friday to take victory in the opening series of games.
Games will continue at the National Hockey Centre at UCD until Saturday.