Ireland women hand out another hammering to French

Audrey O'Flynn followed her four goals against France last Thursday with another strike in Sunday's game

Ireland's women handed out another hammering to France in Sunday's latest game in Dublin in the Three-Nations series also involving Spain.

The Irish routed France 9-0 on Thursday and it was almost the same result on Sunday as the home side won 8-0.

Katie Mullan and Chloe Brown both scored two goals while Megan Frazer, Naomi Carroll, Audrey O'Flynn and Aine Connery were also on target.

Ireland will face a more competitive game against Spain on Monday.

The Spanish defeated Ireland 2-1 on Friday to take victory in the opening series of games.

Games will continue at the National Hockey Centre at UCD until Saturday.