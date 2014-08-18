Ireland women suffer narrow defeat by Spain in Dublin
Ireland were defeated 2-1 by Spain for the second time in five days in the Three-Nations series in Dublin on Monday night.
Naomi Carroll slotted into the Spanish net from a penalty corner move to put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes.
Maria Contardi deflected in a shot to equalise just before the break and Lola Riera ensured a repeat scoreline by dragging home a penalty corner.
Ireland meet France on Wednesday before facing Spain again on Thursday.
The Irish hammered France 9-0 on Sunday with Katie Mullan and Chloe Brown both scoring two goals.
Games will continue at the National Hockey Centre at UCD until Saturday.