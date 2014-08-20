Ireland hammer France 6-0 in Three-Nations series in Dublin

Naomi Carroll scored two goals in Ireland's 6-0 victory over France in the Three-Nations series in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Carroll, Chloe Brown and Katie Mullan had the Irish 3-0 up at half time.

Carroll added a second goal after the interval with Nikki Evans and Anna O'Flanagan the other goal scorers.

Ireland hammered France 9-0 on Sunday before losing to Spain 2-1 on Monday, and they face Spain again at UCD on Thursday night.