Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Great Britain beat Australia 4-3 in final

England were the last British side to win the Cup in 1994

Great Britain beat reigning champions Australia 4-3 in Malaysia to win the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup - the first British winners since England in 1984.

Alan Forsyth and David Goodfield put GB 2-0 ahead before Eddie Ockenden got one back for the Aussies, ranked number two in the world, before half-time.

Ollie Willars scored his first GB goal, Joshua Pollard replied before Goodfield restored the two-goal lead at 4-2.

Dylan Wotherspoon hit a late third but Britain held on for victory.

Head coach Bobby Crutchley said: "We are thrilled, we put in consistent performances throughout the tournament and today was a great team effort, we were rewarded for sticking to the game-plan."

England and Scotland take part in the Hockey World League in London from 15-25 June. The event serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2018 World Cup in India.