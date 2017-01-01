Men's Hockey World League 2017: Fixtures and groups
|Men's Hockey World League semi-final 2017
|Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre Dates: 15-25 June
|Pool A: Argentina, China, England, South Korea, Malaysia
|Pool B: Canada, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, Scotland
June 15
South Korea v Argentina (12:00 BST)
India v Scotland (14:00 BST)
Netherlands v Pakistan (18:00 BST)
England v China (20:00 BST)
June 16
Pakistan v Canada (18:00 BST)
Argentina v Malaysia (20:00 BST)
June 17
China v South Korea (12:00 BST)
Canada v India (14:00 BST)
England v Malaysia (16:00 BST)
Scotland v Netherlands (18:00 BST)
June 18
Pakistan v India (14:00 BST)
England v Argentina (16:00 BST)
June 19
Scotland v Pakistan (12:00 BST)
Netherlands v Canada (14:00 BST)
South Korea v Malaysia (18:00 BST)
Argentina v China (20:00 BST)
June 20
Scotland v Canada (12:00 BST)
India v Netherlands (14:00 BST)
China v Malaysia (18:00 BST)
England v South Korea (20:00 BST)
Standings
|Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pool B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
June 22
9th/10th place play-off (11:00 BST)
First quarter-final (13:15 BST)
Second quarter-final (15:30 BST)
Third quarter-final (17:45 BST)
Fourth quarter-final (20:00 BST)
June 24
5th-8th place play-off (09:30 BST)
5th-8th place play-off (11:45 BST)
First semi-final (14:00 BST)
Second semi-final (16:15 BST)
June 25
7th/8th place play-off (09:30 BST)
5th/6th place play-off (11:45 BST)
3rd/4th place play-off (14:00 BST)
Final (16:15 BST)
Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.