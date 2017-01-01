Men's Hockey World League 2017: Fixtures and groups

England face world number one side Argentina in Pool B on Saturday 18 June

Men's Hockey World League semi-final 2017 Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre Dates: 15-25 June Pool A: Argentina, China, England, South Korea, Malaysia Pool B: Canada, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, Scotland

June 15

South Korea v Argentina (12:00 BST)

India v Scotland (14:00 BST)

Netherlands v Pakistan (18:00 BST)

England v China (20:00 BST)

June 16

Pakistan v Canada (18:00 BST)

Argentina v Malaysia (20:00 BST)

June 17

China v South Korea (12:00 BST)

Canada v India (14:00 BST)

England v Malaysia (16:00 BST)

Scotland v Netherlands (18:00 BST)

June 18

Pakistan v India (14:00 BST)

England v Argentina (16:00 BST)

June 19

Scotland v Pakistan (12:00 BST)

Netherlands v Canada (14:00 BST)

South Korea v Malaysia (18:00 BST)

Argentina v China (20:00 BST)

June 20

Scotland v Canada (12:00 BST)

India v Netherlands (14:00 BST)

China v Malaysia (18:00 BST)

England v South Korea (20:00 BST)

Standings

Pool A P W D L F A PTS Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pool B P W D L F A PTS Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 22

9th/10th place play-off (11:00 BST)

First quarter-final (13:15 BST)

Second quarter-final (15:30 BST)

Third quarter-final (17:45 BST)

Fourth quarter-final (20:00 BST)

June 24

5th-8th place play-off (09:30 BST)

5th-8th place play-off (11:45 BST)

First semi-final (14:00 BST)

Second semi-final (16:15 BST)

June 25

7th/8th place play-off (09:30 BST)

5th/6th place play-off (11:45 BST)

3rd/4th place play-off (14:00 BST)

Final (16:15 BST)

