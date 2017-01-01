Men's Hockey World League 2017: Fixtures and groups

GB v Argentina at the 2016 Hockey World League final
England face world number one side Argentina in Pool B on Saturday 18 June
Men's Hockey World League semi-final 2017
Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre Dates: 15-25 June
Pool A: Argentina, China, England, South Korea, Malaysia
Pool B: Canada, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, Scotland

June 15

South Korea v Argentina (12:00 BST)

India v Scotland (14:00 BST)

Netherlands v Pakistan (18:00 BST)

England v China (20:00 BST)

June 16

Pakistan v Canada (18:00 BST)

Argentina v Malaysia (20:00 BST)

June 17

China v South Korea (12:00 BST)

Canada v India (14:00 BST)

England v Malaysia (16:00 BST)

Scotland v Netherlands (18:00 BST)

June 18

Pakistan v India (14:00 BST)

England v Argentina (16:00 BST)

June 19

Scotland v Pakistan (12:00 BST)

Netherlands v Canada (14:00 BST)

South Korea v Malaysia (18:00 BST)

Argentina v China (20:00 BST)

June 20

Scotland v Canada (12:00 BST)

India v Netherlands (14:00 BST)

China v Malaysia (18:00 BST)

England v South Korea (20:00 BST)

Standings

Pool APWDLFAPTS
Argentina0000000
China0000000
England0000000
Malaysia0000000
South Korea0000000
Pool BPWDLFAPTS
Canada0000000
India0000000
Netherlands0000000
Pakistan0000000
Scotland0000000

June 22

9th/10th place play-off (11:00 BST)

First quarter-final (13:15 BST)

Second quarter-final (15:30 BST)

Third quarter-final (17:45 BST)

Fourth quarter-final (20:00 BST)

June 24

5th-8th place play-off (09:30 BST)

5th-8th place play-off (11:45 BST)

First semi-final (14:00 BST)

Second semi-final (16:15 BST)

June 25

7th/8th place play-off (09:30 BST)

5th/6th place play-off (11:45 BST)

3rd/4th place play-off (14:00 BST)

Final (16:15 BST)

