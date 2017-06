Captain Chris Grassick scored Scotland's only goal

Scotland were beaten 4-1 by India in their opening Pool B match in the men's Hockey World League in London.

Captain Chris Grassick had given the Scots an early lead by finishing off a well-worked move.

But India hit back in the second half through two Ramandeep Singh goals and one apiece for Akashdeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh.

England begin their Pool A campaign later on Thursday when they face China at 20:00 BST.