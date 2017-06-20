Hockey World League 2017: England beat South Korea 7-2 but finish second in their group

England needed to beat South Korea by nine goals to top their pool

England beat South Korea 7-2 in their final pool game of the World League semi-finals and will face Canada in the London quarter-finals on Thursday.

Sam Ward and David Ames had the hosts 2-0 up but South Korea pulled level.

Ward scored another three after the break and captain Phil Roper added two as England finished second behind Argentina on goal difference.

The winners of the four quarter-finals will be assured qualification for the 2018 World Cup in India.

Earlier on Tuesday Canada ended Scotland's World Cup dreams with a 1-1 draw as they claimed third place in Pool B.

Scotland will now play a ninth/10th-place play-off against South Korea in the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Thursday.