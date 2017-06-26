BBC Sport - England's World League semi-final bronze a 'stepping stone' for NI trio

World League semi-final bronze a 'stepping stone'

  • From the section Hockey

Northern Ireland-born trio Mark Gleghorne, David Ames and Ian Sloan say England's bronze medal at the World League semi-finals in London provides a 'useful stepping stone' for the European Championships and the World League final in December.

All three were part of the England squad which secured third place in the tournament thanks to a 4-1 win over Malaysia, having lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in their semi-final on Saturday.

Ames' goal helped England to a 3-0 half-time lead in an ultimately comfortable victory over the Malaysians.

