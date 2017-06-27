BBC Sport - Ireland hockey girls receive 'Giant' help from Colin Shields ahead of World League 2

Ireland hockey girls receive some 'Giant' help

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland women's hockey squad members Shirley McCay, Lizzie Colvin and Zoe Wilson receive some help in the gym from Belfast Giants' all-time leading goal-scorer Colin Shields as they prepare for next month's World League three in Johannesburg.

The three Ulster girls train with Shields in the early morning twice a week as they prepare for their final bid to secure a place at the 2018 World Cup in London.

A squad of 18 has been named for the 16-nation tournament, which runs from 8-23 July, with Ireland taking on Japan, Germany, Poland and England in their pool fixtures.

Top Stories