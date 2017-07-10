Media playback is not supported on this device Hockey World League Semi-Final: England beat Poland in Johannesburg

Goals from Sophie Bray and Alex Danson earned England a 3-0 win over Poland in their opening Hockey World League Semi-Final match in Johannesburg.

Bray put England ahead after just three minutes, firing under the Polish goalkeeper, and doubled her side's lead at the end of the first quarter.

Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch made saves to preserve the two-goal lead before skipper Danson scored the third on 45 minutes after a fine team move.

Earlier, Ireland drew 2-2 with Germany.

England face Japan on Wednesday at 15:00 BST, with matches against Ireland and Germany to come in Pool A.

The top four teams will progress to the quarter-finals, which start on 18 July, with the sides bidding to qualify for the World League Finals in New Zealand later in the year.