BBC Sport - Ireland's women draw their first two World League games against Japan and Germany

Ireland women draw first two World League contests

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland's women lose leads as they have to be content with draws in their two opening World League semi-finals games against Japan and Germany.

After the opening 1-1 draw with Japan, Anna O'Flanagan's goal seemed certain to have secured the Irish a 2-1 win over Germany only for the opposition to level in the final play for the game after the hooter had sounded.

Top Stories