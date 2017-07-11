BBC Sport - Ireland's women draw their first two World League games against Japan and Germany
Ireland women draw first two World League contests
Ireland's women lose leads as they have to be content with draws in their two opening World League semi-finals games against Japan and Germany.
After the opening 1-1 draw with Japan, Anna O'Flanagan's goal seemed certain to have secured the Irish a 2-1 win over Germany only for the opposition to level in the final play for the game after the hooter had sounded.