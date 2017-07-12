Hockey World League Semi-Final: England lose 1-0 to Japan

England are fourth in Pool A after the defeat by Japan

England were beaten 1-0 by Japan in their Hockey World League Semi-Final group match in Johannesburg.

Mami Karino scored the winner from close range after three minutes.

England had five shots on target from their 12 goal attempts but could not find a way past Japan goalkeeper Megumi Kageyama.

Danny Kerry's team are fourth in Pool A after beating Poland in their opening game and next face Germany on Wednesday at 17:00 BST.

Their final pool match is against Ireland on Sunday.

Kerry said: "Japan started quicker than us and it was a big contrast to playing a slow game against Poland in our first match.

"In the second half we controlled the game and Japan had little to no opportunity whilst we had a number of chances which just didn't quite fall right for us.

"Importantly we played well in the second half and we need to focus on that rather than the result."

The World League Semi-Final is a 10-team tournament consisting of a group stage - made up of two pools of five - with the top four from each section going through to the knockout rounds, which start on 18 July.

Four teams from the Johannesburg tournament will go through to the World League Finals in New Zealand in November.