BBC Sport - Ireland men and women reach quarter-finals

Ireland men and women reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Hockey

The Ireland men's and women's hockey teams are one step away from reaching next year's World Cup after making the last eight of the World League semi-finals in Johannesburg.

The women beat Poland 2-0 while the men defeated Egypt 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament with one pool game to spare.

The Irish women next play England on Sunday, with the men facing Germany on Monday.

Both sides will discover their quarter-final opponents after the completion of the pool stages, with the winners of those ties all progressing to the World Cup.

