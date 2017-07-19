BBC Sport - Ireland beaten 2-1 by Spain at World League semi-finals in Johannesburg

Ireland beaten by Spain at World League

  • From the section Hockey

Ireland lose 2-1 to Spain at the quarter-final stage of World League 3 in Johannesburg but they still retain hope of World Cup qualification.

All the goals came in the third quarter, with Ricardo Sanchez giving Spain the lead, Alan Sothern levelling, and Alvaro Iglesias scoring the winner.

Ireland now take their place in the fifth to eighth place play-offs, their next game against France on Friday.

The team which finishes fifth will guarantee World Cup participation.

