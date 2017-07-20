Women's Hockey World League Semi-Finals: England lose to USA in semi-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England out after sudden-death shootout

England lost to the USA in a sudden-death shootout in the last four of the World League Semi-Finals.

England took an early lead in Johannesburg through Hannah Martin.

But, with England reduced to 10 players after Lily Owsley's yellow card, Jill Witmer equalised with three minutes to go as the match finished 1-1.

Sarah Haycroft scored England's only penalty to cancel out Melissa Gonzalez's strike, but Gonzalez later clinched victory for the USA.

USA play Germany, who beat Argentina 2-1, in Sunday's final.

England, who had already guaranteed qualification for November's World League Finals in New Zealand, looked to be on course for the final when they broke the deadlock in the second quarter.

Sophie Bray, on her 100th appearance, found Martin inside the area and she flicked home to finish an impressive team move.

But the USA dominated possession thereafter and could have won it in normal time were it not for England goalkeeper Maddie Hinch.

The Rio 2016 gold medallist made a succession of great saves to deny the world's sixth-ranked side from successive penalty corners in the final quarter.

But, with Owsley off the field, Michelle Vittese combined with Witmer, who neatly touched the ball home to take the game to a penalty shootout.

Gonzalez netted USA's first penalty to hand her side the advantage.

Hinch saved their next four penalties but that feat was matched by USA counterpart Jackie Briggs.

Haycroft took the shootout to sudden death but England captain Alex Danson had her attempt saved as Gonzalez sent USA through.