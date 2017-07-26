Danny Kerry: England women's hockey team coach had heart attack in South Africa

England women's hockey head coach Danny Kerry suffered a heart attack during this month's World League Semi-Finals, England Hockey has revealed.

Kerry, who led Great Britain's women to gold at the 2016 Olympics, was taken ill at the tournament in South Africa.

He has been receiving treatment in hospital in Johannesburg and is set to return to England "for a further period of rest and recovery".

Kerry is expected to return to work in September.

England took bronze at the World League Semi-Finals with a 5-2 win over Argentina in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Kerry was absent through illness, having missed his side's final two group games.

"Danny's health has remained our sole and absolute priority," said England Hockey performance director Ed Barney.

"We wish him the very best over the coming weeks as he continues his recovery."

