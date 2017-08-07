EuroHockey Championships: England name 18-woman squad for cup in Netherlands

Alex Danson has scored 103 goals in 281 caps for England and Great Britain

Reigning champions England have named their 18-woman squad for the EuroHockey Championships which take place in the Netherlands later this month.

Record cap holder Alex Danson will lead the squad, which contains several members of the Great Britain team which won Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

England will be led by assistant coach David Ralph while head coach Danny Kerry recovers after a heart attack.

The tournament runs from 19-27 August at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam.

England face world number seven side Germany, 16th-placed Ireland and 17th-placed Scotland in pool B, while the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the Czech Republic make up the four sides in pool A.

"The level of competition at these championships is always high and there are a number of good teams competing to win it," Ralph said.

"We are relishing the opportunity and challenge that awaits us as we look to continue our progression as a group."

Kerry, 46, suffered a heart attack during last month's World League semi-final in South Africa.

He has overseen the most successful era in the history of the England and Great Britain women's teams.

He led them to the 2012 Olympic bronze medal - the nation's first Olympic hockey medal in 20 years - and to the World Cup bronze medal, two Commonwealth Games medals, four European Championship medals and two Champions Trophy medals.

Kerry is expected to return to work in September.

Full squad: Giselle Ansley, Sophie Bray, Alex Danson (c), Emily Defroand, Sarah Haycroft, Maddie Hinch, Jo Hunter, Hannah Martin, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Ellie Rayer, Zoe Shipperley, Amy Tennant, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Laura Unsworth, Hollie Webb, Nic White.