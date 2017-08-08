European Men's Championships: Ireland squad shows six changes from World League 3

Eugene Magee is ruled out of the European Championships by an ankle injury

Ireland men's squad for the European Championships in Amsterdam later this month shows six changes from last month's World League 3 tournament.

Eugene Magee and Johnny McKee are both ruled out by injury while other absentees included work-tied players Stephen Cole and Chris Cargo.

Lisnagarvey's Michael Robson is among the six players drafted in.

Pembroke pair Kirk Shimmins and Mark Ingram are included as are Three Rock Rovers duo Daragh Walsh and Ben Walker.

Monkstown's Lee Cole is also called up for a tournament in which Ireland will be aiming for another medal-winning performance after clinching bronze in London two years ago.

Three Rock Rovers players Walsh and Walker will be making their senior tournament debuts while Robson returns to the Ireland fold after injury.

Robson will join Lisnagarvey club-mates Jonathan Bell, Paul Gleghorne, Sean Murray and Matthew Nelson in the squad while Banbridge's Matthew Bell is also included.

Ireland match schedule Ireland v Germany 20 August - 14:30 BST Ireland v Poland 21 August - 13:45 Ireland v England 23 August - 13:45 Crossover/classification games 25 & 27 August

Despite the absent players, Ireland should go into the tournament full of confidence after securing their 2018 World Cup place by finishing fifth at World League 3 in Johannesburg.

Prior to the championships which take place from 18-27 August, the Irish will be training matches against Australian and Dutch youth sides in addition to a game against Belgium in Beerschot on 14 August.

Ireland coach Craig Fulton described the squad as "a blend of youth and experience", with the likes of David Harte, Shane O'Donoghue and Gleghorne all making the trip.

"We are very keen to build on the momentum created in qualifying for the World Cup in Johannesburg," said Fulton.

"The European Championships is a special tournament and we want to do as well as we possibly can against the top teams in Europe. Our pool consists of Germany, Poland and England, and all teams will ask different questions of us."

Ireland squad for European Championships: David Harte (Kampong), Mark Ingram (Pembroke), Stuart Loughrey (Hampstead & Westminster), Jonathan Bell (Lisnagarvey), Matthew Bell (Banbridge), Paul Gleghorne (Lisnagarvey), Lee Cole (Monkstown), John Jackson (Bath Buccs), Conor Harte (Racing), Sean Murray (Lisnagarvey), Kirk Shimmins (Pembroke), Shane O'Donoghue (Glenanne), Daragh Walsh (Three Rock Rovers), Michael Robson (Lisnagarvey), Neal Glassey (Lisnagarvey), Ben Walker (Three Rock Rovers), Alan Sothern (Pembroke), Matthew Nelson (Lisnagarvey)