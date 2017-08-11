EuroHockey Championships 2017: Scotland play for promotion
- From the section Hockey
Scotland men's hockey team play for promotion to Europe's top tier on Friday afternoon.
The Blue Sticks meet Russia in their EuroHockey Championship II semi-final in Glasgow at 16:30 BST.
The Scots have a 100% record in the tournament, having beaten France, Portugal and Ukraine to top Group A.
Wales take on France in the other semi final, with the overall winners and runners-up both elevated to the top division.
- Scotland v Russia will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website: watch here