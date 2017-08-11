EuroHockey Championships 2017: Scotland play for promotion

Scotland are unbeaten on home soil this week

Scotland men's hockey team play for promotion to Europe's top tier on Friday afternoon.

The Blue Sticks meet Russia in their EuroHockey Championship II semi-final in Glasgow at 16:30 BST.

The Scots have a 100% record in the tournament, having beaten France, Portugal and Ukraine to top Group A.

Wales take on France in the other semi final, with the overall winners and runners-up both elevated to the top division.