EuroHockey 2017: England women beat Ireland 4-1

England won the EuroHockey Championship on a penalty shootout in 2015

England started the defence of their EuroHockey Championship title with a 4-1 win against Ireland in Amsterdam.

Laura Unsworth's deflected cross gave England the lead at half-time, then Ellie Watton scored from a penalty corner to double the score before Elena Tice pulled a goal back for Ireland.

Sophie Bray's close-range finish restored the two-goal advantage, before Alex Danson chipped in a fourth.

In the other game in pool B, Germany beat Scotland 4-1.

England women face world number seven side Germany on Sunday at 16:45 BST, while Scotland face Ireland at 12:15 BST.

The win comes a year to the day that Great Britain, featuring several members of the England team, won Olympic gold in Rio.