EuroHockey 2017: England thrash Poland 6-0 in opener

England celebrate during the win over Poland
EuroHockey Championships 2017
Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam Dates: 18-27 August
Men's teams: Austria, Belgium, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain
Women's teams: Belgium, Czech Republic, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Spain

England opened their EuroHockey campaign with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Poland in Pool B.

Two penalty corner strikes from Mark Gleghorne gave England the perfect start.

And before half-time they had doubled that lead through a deflected Chris Griffiths strike and Sam Ward's drag flick from a penalty corner.

David Condon turned in Phil Roper's pass for the fifth and Ward added his second to round off the victory.

England will face Germany next on Monday.

