Ireland scorer Sean Murray is pleased after his equaliser secures a 1-1 draw with world number three side Germany at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.

Lukas Windfeder put Germany in front in the Pool B opener before Murray slid in to score a 47th-minute leveller.

It was the time Ireland have avoided defeat by the Germans in a major tournament.

Top Stories