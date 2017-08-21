BBC Sport - EuroHockey 2017: Ireland men hammer Poland 7-1 in Amsterdam
Ireland men hammer Poland 7-1 in Amsterdam
Ireland men's team remain on course for the European Championship semi-finals after a thumping 7-1 Pool B win over Poland in Amsterdam on Monday.
Goals from Sean Murray, Neal Glassey, Shane O'Donoghue and Alan Sothern put Ireland 4-0 ahead by half-time.
O'Donoghue, Matthew Nelson and Stuart Loughrey added second-half goals.
Patryk Pawlak scored Poland's goal when Ireland were leading 5-0.
A draw against England will be enough to secure a place in the last four of the tournament.
