Ireland men's team remain on course for the European Championship semi-finals after a thumping 7-1 Pool B win over Poland in Amsterdam on Monday.

Goals from Sean Murray, Neal Glassey, Shane O'Donoghue and Alan Sothern put Ireland 4-0 ahead by half-time.

O'Donoghue, Matthew Nelson and Stuart Loughrey added second-half goals.

Patryk Pawlak scored Poland's goal when Ireland were leading 5-0.

A draw against England will be enough to secure a place in the last four of the tournament.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport