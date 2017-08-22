EuroHockey 2017: England women beat Scotland to set up Netherlands semi-final

EuroHockey Championships 2017
Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam Dates: 18-27 August
Men's teams: Austria, Belgium, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Spain
Women's teams: Belgium, Czech Republic, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Spain

Defending champions England will face the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the EuroHockey Championships following a 2-0 victory over Scotland.

Jo Hunter opened the scoring and Giselle Ansley struck on her 100th appearance with a drag-flick from a penalty corner in Amsterdam.

England finished runners-up in Pool B and will meet the hosts, who thrashed Czech Republic 10-0, on Thursday.

England's men must beat Ireland on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals.

Germany beat Ireland 5-1 on Tuesday to top Pool B and set up a semi-final tie against Belgium, who qualified by beating Spain 2-1.

England women's semi-final against the Netherlands will be a repeat of the gold-medal match in 2015.

Scotland and Ireland will join Czech Republic and Spain in Pool C, with the bottom side relegated to the second division of EuroHockey.

