Bell rues missed chances in defeat by Spain
Ireland defender Matthew Bell blames poor finishing for the 1-0 defeat by Spain in the EuroHockey Championships relegation pool play-off.
Enrique Gonzalez scored the only goal in Amsterdam after three minutes with the Irish squandering numerous opportunities to level.
Ireland take on Austria in their final game on Sunday and they will retain their top-flight status if they avoid defeat.