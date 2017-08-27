Ireland hockey coach Craig Fulton says the men's squad "is in a healthy place with lots of competition for places" after his side drew 2-2 with Austria to retain their top-flight EuroHockey status.

Michael Korper gave Austria an early lead but after Alan Sothern equalised before half-time, Shane O'Donoghue put the Irish ahead in their last match of the tournament in Amsterdam.

Korper equalised in the closing stages but despite further intense late Austrian pressure, the Irish held on.